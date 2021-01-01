Qualfurn Black Queen Victorian Vintage Style Metal Bed Frame with Headboard

Advertisement
This heavy duty bed frame queen size with headboard: easy setup-no tools required, made of durable steel with a black finish, offers a sturdy foundation for a mattress and no box spring needed, the matte metal charm adds to its fineness and is sure to infuse vintage and industrial charm into your bedroom.Sturdy queen bed frame is made of metal with a sleek black finish can withstand 600 lbs. of static pressure and prevents structural twisting. The solid metal frame construction provide excellent strength support to mattress and increases mattress life.