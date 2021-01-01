Queen Size Storage Platform Bed

This beautiful Metal Platform Bed features upholstered headboard that adds a contemporary chic look to your bedroom and filled in thick foam to add extra comfort. Sturdy metal frame construction and a metal slat system to add extra stability and safety. With such a sturdy, on-trend design one would expect this bed to have a much higher price point, although in actual fact this piece aligns with our ethos of allowing customers the unique experience of shopping for curated pieces which capture the essence of what a living room or bedroom should be. Good design should be accessible to all.Weight & DimensionsOverall Product Dimension83.2”L X 62.8”W X (40.2 or 44.2)”HDetail Product DimensionPlease refer to the Size imageNumber of Package1Package DimensionPlease refer to the SpecificationOverall Product Weight88 LBSPackage WeightPlease refer to the SpecificationWeight Capacity500LBSRecommended Mattress Thickness8" Specifications:Product TypeMetal Platform Bed with drawerSizeQueenColorGrayProduct materialMetal+LinenBed slat materialMetalLevel of AssemblyPartial assemblyBox Spring RequiredNoMattress Included NoEstimated Time to Assemble30 minsWarranty timeOne Year(Manufacture Defect) Suggested Number of People:2Additional Tools Required :All Tools IncludedAvoid power toolsYesNumber of Slats15Country of OriginVietnamNotes:Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.