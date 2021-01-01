Queen Size Storage Bed Upholstered Platform Bed With A Cushioned Ottoman

This beautiful Upholstered Platform Bed features upholstered headboard that adds a contemporary chic look to your bedroom and filled in thick foam to add extra comfort. Sturdy wood frame construction and a wooden slat system to add extra stability and safety. With such a sturdy, on-trend design one would expect this bed to have a much higher price point, although in actual fact this piece aligns with our ethos of allowing customers the unique experience of shopping for curated pieces which capture the essence of what a living room or bedroom should be. Good design should be accessible to all. [Maximized space] Cushioned ottoman at the foot of the Upholstered Platform Bed for extra seating and convenient storage. We can store books and toys in the Cushioned Ottoman, making room-tidying a breeze. [Elegant Design] Upholstered in carefully-selected velvet fabric, in elegant dark gray, and with docorative details, this platform bed not only suits any home décor, but is timeless in its design. The soft textile bedhead creates coziness, while the single color of the design creates versatility. [Solid & Sturdy] The bed frame is made of solid MDF and particle board, providing a dense and strong support for up to 650lbs. The construction ensures both a lifetime of use, and a sturdy bed frame with a head which won’t wobble. [No Box Spring required] With 10 reinforced slats, the mattress (not included) will be well supported and your body weight will be evenly distributed for a great sleeping experience. Enjoy the convenience and unparalleled ease of use that this queen size wood platform bed provides. Headboard is included as a comfy velvet fabric backrest that brings you and your partner a cozy feeling. [Dimensions] Overall Dimension: 98.5 x 61 x 47 inches (L x W x H) Mattress dimension: 80 x 60inches (L x W). Mattress is not included. Weight capacity: 650lbs. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our customer service team, at any time. Warranty: 1 year. Color: Beige