Qualfurn Queen Size Metal Platform Bed, Brown

This black metal platform bed is a modern bed frame that pairs perfectly with a variety of home interiors. The wooden headboard also adds warmth and character to your bedroom. Solid metal construction and slats design give a strong support of stability and durability, and you can use it for a long time. Each piece of design bears your comfort in mind. The platform bed frame, wood slat support system, and stylish headboard are an all-in-1-solution for incredible mattress support, there is no need to purchase each piece separately. Available in twin and queen sizes. Mattress not included. Color: Espresso.