Pride Black Woman Tshirts Queen Proud Black Woman Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Here's a perfect gift for the black women queen! Loving men, get this top for your black woman wife, mom, daughter, or sister. This t shirt clothes sends a loving message. This outfit is yours if you are proud of your culture and heritage. This black woman tshirt is meant for the black woman Queen! It is a nice present to empower black woman of today. If you are black, this t shirt is for you. A tee clothing given by the boys, girls, kids, youth and toddler that you can also wear at home. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only