Queen of the Damned (DVD)
Stylish and edgy this fantastic vampire tale based on the novel by Ann Rice stars Stuart Townsend, Lina Olin and Aaliyah as the fearsome Mother of all vampires! Includes: Commentary by Director, Producer, and Composer; 3 Full-Length Music Videos: "Forsaken," "Redeemer," and "System"; Static X "Cold" Music Video; Production Book Stills; 3 Documentaries: "Aaliyah Remembered," "Creating the Vampires" and "The Music of Lestat"; 30 Minutes of Spellbinding Additional Scenes; Gag Reel; Extended "Slept So Long" and "Not Meant for Me" Concert Sequences