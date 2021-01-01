From allen + roth
allen + roth Queen Cotton Bed-Sheet in White | JJ-ICSSQ01
300 Thread count 100 % cotton sateen weave. Wrinkle-resistant construction offers a smooth look right out of the dryer. Set includes 1 flat sheet 90 inches X 102 inches , 1 fitted sheet 60 inches X 80 inches + 15 inches Pocket and 2 pillowcases 20 inches X 30 inches. Fits Mattress upto 17 inches with all round elastic. Pure cotton material keeps you comfortable all night long. Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO - TEX®. allen + roth Queen Cotton Bed-Sheet in White | JJ-ICSSQ01