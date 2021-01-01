From leffler home

Leffler Home Queen Allure Diamond Tufted Bed in Bently Charcoal Dark Grey

$343.02
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Headboard dimensions: 60.25" H x 66" W x 5.5" D Made in USA Easy assembly Spot Clean with water

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com