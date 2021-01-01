From signature design by ashley
Queen Adelloni Upholstered Headboard Footboard Roll Slats Gray - Signature Design by Ashley
Appreciate the sleek styling and sumptuous comfort of this upholstered bed. Wrapped in a luxurious polyester weave from head to toe, and adorned with elegant button tufting and framed details, this queen platform bed sets the scene in your blissful retreat. Rest assured, sturdy roll slats eliminate the need for a foundation/box spring for a well-edited aesthetic. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.