Queen 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set Bedding Sheets Set For Campers 500 Thread Count 100 Cotton Made Specifically For RVCamper amp Moterhomes 60 X 75 15.

Cotton 100% Ultra Soft Long Staple Cotton (Sateen Weave) RV / SHORT QUEEN SIZE 4 PIECE BED SHEETS SET fitted sheet for mattress up to 15' inches, perfect to fit your Motorhome, Camper, Travel Trailer or Bedroom RV Queen Mattresses, with an elastic all around the sheet. Set Includes; 1 flat sheet 90' x 102', 1 fitted sheet 60' x 75', 2 pillowcases 20' x 30'. MANUFACTURING AND QUALITY: Made in a socially compliant and Oeko-Tex certified factory to ensure our fabrics meet high safety, environmental and social standards Each piece is hand-checked to ensure high quality standards. PRODUCT FEATURES: 500 Thread count which indicates thickness and heaviness, Special finishing processes are used to generate Luster and softness in the fabric. 500 thread count cotton makes it soft and yet durable. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: ) Were confident these high-thread-count products will elevate your bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, vacation home, or other space. Beyond