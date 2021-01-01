Queen 3pc Radiance Platform Bed Bundle Natural Maple/White- Nexera

Inspired by great scandinavian style, this Queen Size Radiance Bedroom Set includes 3-drawer storage bed, storage headboard, and nightstand. . The bed features a sturdy and unique metal and hardwood slat construction that allows for easy assembly and handling. Box spring is not required. The 3 drawers on the bed are fully reversible so you can decide on which side you prefer having them. The headboard features 2 lateral storage sections perfect for books or magazines. The nightstand features 1 drawer on solid metal slides and 1 open shelf for decorative pieces.