Add an interesting design element to your bathroom with this convenient and practical Que New 3 Roll Toilet Paper Holder. It’s a great way to have back up roll always available. With a durable hardwood shelf on top to hold your phone or other on hand items, its design is as functional as it is practical and sure to be a welcomed addition to any bathroom. This unit comes with all the hardware needed for easy wall mounted installation in that perfect spot. Made from all solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use. Allied Brass Que New Oil Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | QN-35-3S-IRW-ORB