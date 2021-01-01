From allied brass
Allied Brass Que New Collection 22 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Satin Chrome
Take your bathroom design to new levels with the Allied Brass Prestige Que New Collection Wood Shelf. This shelf features a wooden build, which provides a classic, cottage look for your bathroom. It has concealed screws and comes equipped with fitting hardware, allowing you to install it conveniently with all the supplies needed already included. It has a brass fixture, which is known for its sturdy build and high performance. Its fixture has a satin chrome coating, providing enhanced durability with a decorative look. This shelf has a traditional style, which works well in any bathroom, no matter the decor.