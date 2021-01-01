You asked for it, we delivered. Discover the definition of beautiful, contemporary style. Everything in your home speaks to your modern style. And your sink should be no exception. But aspiring for high design doesn't have to equal lots of extra work. Our versatile Quatrus R15 28\" STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINK is crafted with softer radius corners, maintaining its beauty, yet adding an element of effortlessness. Its generous corners for an easier-to-clean surface so that you can spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning. With premium 18-gauge stainless steel plus custom accessories like colanders, grids and cutting boards, QUATRUS feels as much at home during its close-up prepping dinner for guests as it does being admired longingly from across the room. With the designer appeal, exceptional engineering and high-end features, the QUATRUS R15 reflect all of the things you love about modern - at a price within reach. The new designs and functionality that meets the everyday needs of the most practical, yet beautiful kitchens. Made from the highest quality 18-gauge stainless steel and complete with a stunning satin finish, the show-stopping R15 offers design versatility. BLANCO Quatrus Undermount 28-in x 18-in Satin Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 521484