Whitehaus Collection Quatro Alcove Reversible Farmhaus Farmhouse Apron Front Fireclay 36 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White

Whitehaus Collection's Farmhaus Fireclay Quatro Alcove Apron Front Fireclay 36 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink is crafted of durable fireclay, The Reversible Series sinks will stylishly update your kitchen. This fireclay sink comes with a decorative 2-1/2 in. lip on one side and 2 in. lip on the other side. These beautiful fireclay sinks will give your kitchen an updated modern look with a charming old-fashioned country feel. It can be installed as a traditional Apron sink with the face showing proudly into the kitchen area. This beautiful handcrafted sink is made from 100% organic material. The A+ Grade Extra Thick Glaze provides both durability and shine for the life of the sink. Sink is reversible and finished on all four sides. This sink will be the center piece of your kitchen for years to come. Size: 24.5 In.