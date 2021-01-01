Advertisement
Refresh your walls with a vintage addition such as this Rustic Zinc Quatrefoil Wood Wall Mirror! This ornately shaped wall mirror features an MDF backplate with a quatrefoil resin frame, a metallic zinc color with brown distressed details, and a silver-plated surface for better clarity and a longer life. Display it anywhere you need an elegant place to check your look! Details: Full: Length: 25" Width: 17" Thickness: 11/16" Orientation: Horizontal Or Vertical Includes: 3 - D-Rings Mirror: Length: 23 3/8" Width: 15 3/8" Note: Do not hang with wire.