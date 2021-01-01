From dynamic rugs
Dynamic Rugs Quartz Ivory 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 10 in. Transitional Polyester Area Rug
Advertisement
Using classic traditional designs with distressed motifs and pristine coloration Quartz bounds ahead as one of the most exquisite qualities. Pairing viscose with a special form of shrink polyester to create a high-low texture, Quartz adds depth to each design. With a wool like feel and soft relaxed touch this machine-made rug will add the high end look and feel of a hand-knotted wool underfoot. Color: IVORY.