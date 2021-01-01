From karran

Karran Quartz Drop-In 33-in x 21-in White Double Offset Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | QT-711-WH-PK1

$289.95 on sale
($339.95 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Its sweeping curved rear bowl walls gives this large/small bowl design a stylish flair. Its quartz composite material gives it outstanding durability and will provide years of trouble-free use. This simply to install top mount design is available in a selection of 6 elegant color choices to compliment any dé£¯r. Karran Quartz Drop-In 33-in x 21-in White Double Offset Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | QT-711-WH-PK1

