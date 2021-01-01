Elkay Quartz Classic sinks have a smooth surface and a visible depth to their structure. They're crafted from natural quartz and come in a range of UV-stable neutral colors in shades of black, brown, gray and white that allow you to add an unexpected pop of color to your space. Whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar or laundry sink, this composite sink has the durability you need to take on tough tasks. Available in ADA depths. Elkay Quartz Classic Drop-In 25-in x 22-in Bisque Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Off-White | ELG252212PDBQ0