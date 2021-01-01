Fabbian Quarter 5-Light LED Flushmount Light - Color: White - F38G11 A 01

Sharp, sophisticated, and created with great attention to detail. Italian studio Pellegrini + Mengato Design has achieved a true sense of movement with the Quarter 5-Light LED Flushmount from Fabbian. Slight tweaks in positioning give its Polycarbonate cubes a feeling as though they neatly bounce from one side to another. LEDs are sifted through the cubes to produce a clean, vibrant glow. Its long aluminum rectangular structure brings the piece together, and its elevated design helps produce clean angular cast shadows with ambient light from below. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.