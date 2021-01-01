Quantum 9V Alkaline Batteries long lasting allpurpose 9 Volt battery for household and business 3 count

9V Batteries: The Quantum 9V alkaline battery is designed for use in household items like remotes, toys, and more. guarantees these batteries against defects in material and workmanship. Should any device be damaged due to a battery defect, we will repair or replace it at our option. Long Lasting Power: alkaline batteries are designed and developed for long lasting performance. Guaranteed for 5 years in Storage: Quantum 9V alkaline batteries are guaranteed for 5 years in storage. 1 Trust Brand: Quantum batteries are available in Double A (AA), Triple A (AAA), C, D and 9V sizes.