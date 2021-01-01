JBL Quantum 100 - Headset - full size - wired - 3.5 mm jack - black

Turn your game into an epic event. Featuring JBL QuantumSOUND Signature, the JBL Quantum 100 headset puts you in the center of the action. Own the game with the immersive and accurate sound that lets you hear the tiniest details and feel every explosion, a voice focus detachable boom mic for clear communications and lightweight, memory-foam comfort. The detachable boom mic enables clear multiplayer interactions while memory foam cushions let you game in comfort for hours. Make your game experience with the JBL Quantum 100 headset.