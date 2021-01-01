Quality Double Tiered Grill Canopy, Outdoor BBQ Gazebo Tent With UV Protection

Relax and unwind outdoors in elegance with this gazebo inspired canopy, ideal for providing temporary shade for both commercial and household outdoor activities such as barbecues, golfing events, sports games and more with eye catching class. With a polished look and quality build, this canopy has high functionality and goes above and beyond the basic requirements of a canopy - the elegant smoke chimney double-tiered canopy top and mesh netting is resistant UV rays, water and fire to keep you comfortable in hottest climates. Know your outdoor events have a secure shelter with the galvanized foot pads for optimal support, heavy duty steel frame and zipper mesh draping with cascading curtains that can be closed to completely cover all 4 sides.Highlights[Classy Appeal]Keep your outdoor events looking classy with this polished gazebo inspired canopy tent that will instantly upgrade your outdoor activity experience. Eye-catching in design, this canopy is crafted with a heavy-duty sleek black steel frame with upper welded designs that pairs beautifully with the beige color scheme. [Premium Build]Manufactured from a trusted factory, the sturdy metal frame is coated in a black powder coated finish resistant to rusting, erosion, and insects. Complete with zippered polyester mesh netting with PU coating, the inner transparent mesh can cover all sides of the gazebo while allowing for a gentle breeze to pass through, or you can utilize the outer UV-proof curtains to block out harmful rays. [Double Layer Top]Specially designed with a double-layer top to ensure smoke from barbecues can easily air out while grilling. The unique double layer build creates wind resistance by dispersing gusts of wind for canopy stabilization, making for a secure shelter you can rely on.[Versatile Use]With an abundance of space, this gazebo is spacious enough to accommodate your family and guest, providing a shady shelter for all kinds of outdoor activities like BBQ, street markets, trade shows, sporting events and etc. You can also push wind stakes into the ground to help stabilize the gazebo, wind stakes not included in this purchase.[Easy Set Up]Easily assemble your gazebo with a clear instruction manual included. Our customer service will be happy to help you with any questions or concerns you may have.