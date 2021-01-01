From lg
LG QuadWash 48-Decibel Front Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | LDF5545ST
Finally, a dishwasher that gets it done right, the first time. LG’s new QuadWash™ system uses Multi-Motion arms that work together for maximum cleaning coverage, while EasyRack™ Plus provides a customizable racking experience. LG’s convenient front control design makes it easier than ever to preview and select the settings you want. All this paired with the reassurance of LG’s 10-year Direct Drive Motor warranty. LG QuadWash 48-Decibel Front Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | LDF5545ST