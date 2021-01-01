Fit more dishes in every load and be confident they’ll come out sparkling. LG's QuadWash™ four powerful spray arms clean from multiple angles to get dishes clean the first time—without extra rinsing or scrubbing and dynamic dry™ provides ultimate drying performance for the finishing touch of shine. EasyRack™ plus and customizable tines easily make room for tall stemware above or oversized pans below. And with 48 LoDecibel™ quiet operation, you can run the dishwasher whenever you want. LG QuadWash 48-Decibel Front Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher (Printproof Black Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | LDFN4542D