From latoscana
LaToscana Quadro Matte Black 1-handle Shower Faucet with Valve | QUOPT1BL
Advertisement
The Quadro option 1 shower set includes: An 8\" rain shower head (1.8 GPM) with a 12\" shower arm and a thermostatic trim and valve with 3/4\" ceramic disc volume control. The inlet connections are 1/2\". Purchasing this item, you will receive everything that you need in order to install your shower, except the valve and have it up and running in no time. LaToscana Quadro Matte Black 1-handle Shower Faucet with Valve | QUOPT1BL