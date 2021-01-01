Sartodoors Quadro 4002 28 in. x 80 in. Glass Panel White Solid MDF Barn Door with 6.6 ft. Rail Kit

Sartodoors - European doors of modern and traditional design. Best choice for bedroom, bathroom or closet - warm look and bright colors, high quality materials and soft opening. Finish - eco-veneer. Door made of solid MDF. Fully finished from both sides. Thickness of the door - 1-3/5 in. x 1/4 in. frosted opaque glass with privacy function. Doors are not pre-drilled for the hardware. Set includes: - door slab; - black steel rail 6.6 ft. with predrilled holes; - hangers with wheels; - door stops; - floor guide; - all mounting screws; No Formaldehyde Environmentally friendly using only latest eco-friendly materials. Company requirements the safest materials. We take care about your family. Sartodoors are recommended for Applying in hospitals, childcare centers and networks catering. Sound Attenuation Door's 1-3/5 in. thick solid wood construction yields 30% noise reduction over standard doors. Construction Door with hardware included, slide door, door with rail. Color: White.