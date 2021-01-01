From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Quadec 0.5-in W x 98.5-in L Pewter Aluminum Corner Tile Edge Trim in Gray | Q125TSG
QUADEC is a finishing and edge-protection profile for tiled edges and outside corners, and is distinguished by its squared reveal surface. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Ideal applications include incorporating QUADEC as an accent within tile fields on floors and walls. Create modern decorative designs, interesting contrasts and match with tile and grout. Combine with QUADEC-FS and/or DESIGNLINE for increased design options. Made in textured pewter color-coated aluminum. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 1/2-in thick.