Quadec is a finishing and edge-protection profile for tiled edges and outside wall corners. The reveal forms a square corner along the outside edge of the tile. It can be used as an accent within the tile field on walls. Quadec in PVC has an integrated joint spacer which ensures a uniform grout joint between the tile and profile. Matching outside corner pieces are available separately. Schluter Systems Quadec 0.5-in W x 98.5-in L Light Beige PVC Square Edge Tile Edge Trim in Brown | PQ125HB