Quadec is a finishing and edge-protection profile for tiled edges and outside wall corners. The reveal forms a square corner along the outside edge of the tile. It can be used as an accent within the tile field on floors and walls. Quadec in stainless steel can be used as a floor transition or on the edge of tiled stairs. Schluter Systems Quadec 0.438-in W x 98.5-in L Ivory Textured Color-coated Aluminum Square Edge Tile Edge Trim in Off-White | Q110TSI