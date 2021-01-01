OSI® QUAD® Max is the next generation of siding, window and door sealants that offers maximum durability and application performance for use in many interior or exterior conditions. QUAD Max takes the guess work out of color matching with over 4, 600 color matches to primary building material manufacturers. It has been proven to stick on wet and cold surfaces and offers long term durability against the harmful effects of sun exposure. Unlike traditional solvent sealants, QUAD Max is resistant to bubbling and has no shrinkage. By providing superior protection against air and moisture, you’ve done it right the first time. OSI Quad Max 12-Pack 9.5-oz Clay 320 Paintable Advanced Sealant Caulk in Brown | 1869352