Arm yourself against the elements with OSI QUAD Window, Door and Siding Sealant. OSI QUAD Window, Door and Siding Sealant is an all-season formula designed for superior caulking performance on exterior window, door and siding applications, fiber-cement and vinyl siding, PVC trim, and much more. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even at freezing temperatures and, unlike other sealants, it resists dirt and dust collection, yellowing and water washout. OSI QUAD bonds without a primer to most common substrates like cedar, painted or stained woods, fiberglass, vinyl, coated aluminum, steel, metal, brick, masonry and concrete. With resistance to UV and extreme temperatures (20 F to 120 F) and proven wet surface application, OSI QUAD is the versatile and durable choice for professional contractors. OSI QUAD is self-tooling and once cured is paintable with latex paints. Our color specialists work closely with leading window, door and siding manufacturers to ensure perfect color matches. OSI QUAD is composed of elastomeric polymers and high quality synthetic resins. OSI offers an arsenal of adhesives, caulks, and outdoor construction sealants for the true professional. OSI QUAD Quad 12-Pack 10-oz Beige 445 Paintable Solvent Caulk in Off-White | 1637226.0