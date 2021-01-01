From lithonia lighting

Lithonia Lighting QTE LED P2 120 YK M6 CS Contractor Select Single Light 7" Wide LED Outdoor Single Head Flood Light with Yoke Mount - 4000 Lumens

Description

Lithonia Lighting QTE LED P2 120 YK M6 CS Contractor Select Single Light 7" Wide LED Outdoor Single Head Flood Light with Yoke Mount - 4000 Lumens FeaturesYoke mountCan be ground mountedThis 40 watt fixture replaces up to a 250 watt halogen fixtureDLC certifiedConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 6-11/16"Extension: 6-3/16"Depth: 6-3/16"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 40 wattsLumens: 4000Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50000Watt Replacement: 250 wattsWatt Replacement: 250 watts Single Head Flood Light Matte White / 4000K

