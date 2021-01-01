Lenovo QT83 TWS Headphone True Wireless BT5.0 Earphone Semi-in-ear Sports Earbuds with Intelligent Touch Control Function Black

BT 5.0 chip provides more stable and faster connection, 10m transmission distance, low power consumption and low latency. Adopt physical ecological diaphragm technology, heavy bass, stable medium tone, bright treble, HiFi sound quality. After the first pairing, just take the earbuds out of the charging case, the earbuds will automatically connect with your mobile phone, convenient to use. Ergonomic semi-in-ear design, fit the ear canal, not easy to drop, bringing comfortable and stable wearing experience. Intelligent fingerprint touch control, remove the physical button control, will not bring pressure to your ears. You can easily realize play/pause, previous/next song switch, answer/hang up, volume adjust and other operations.