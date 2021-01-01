From dyeables
QSFP+ DAC Cable BASECR4 Passive Direct Attach Copper Twinax QSFP Cable for HPE JG328A Devices 5Meter165ft
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. bE QSFP+ to QSFP+ DAC Direct Attach Copper Twinax Cable, Passive, 5-Meter(16.5ft), 26AWG. QSFP+ Cable can connect switch, router, server, NIC, or other fiber optic equipments with QSFP+ ports for Network Attached Storage, Storage Area Network, and High Performance Computing. Widely compatible with HPE JG328A devices. In 's Signal Integrity Lab, we 100% passed TDR & VNA tested. And each DAC Cable is individually tested on switches before delivery. Backed by 30 Days Free-returned, 3-Year Free Warranty and Lifetime Technology Support. is a manufacturer of Direct Attach Copper Cable, Customized sevice also is available.