Sharp QS-2760H 12-Digit Desktop Printing Calculator, White

Complete more calculations in less time with this printing calculator. Featuring a printing speed of 4.8 lines per second, this printing calculator is perfect for fast-paced business environments, while a 12-digit blue fluorescent display allows for the calculation of large numbers. Two-color printing makes it easy to separate positive and negative numbers. A professional keyboard helps increase calculation speed by facilitating the quick entry of data, and four-key memory functionality enables the storing of commonly used numbers for faster input. This Sharp printing calculator also features a grand total key that makes it easy to calculate the sum of multiple calculations as well as an MU key for the quick calculation for profit margins..Decimal switch, average, percent, double zero, grand total, and shift functions help you solve a variety of mathematical problems.Angled display is easy on the eyes.Prints positive numbers in black and negative numbers in red, eliminating misreads.4-key memory keeps often-used figures accessible for faster calculations.Powered by any standard AC outlet, eliminating the need for expensive batteries. Safety Data Sheet .Comes in white.Streamline financial calculations with tax calculation, cost, sell, margin, markup, and item counter functions.Printing calculator offers 12-digit VFD display for convenient viewing.Prints up to 4.8 lines per second for quick, clear documentation.Perform faster calculations with this Sharp printing calculator.. Multiple Functions Make It Ideal for Home or Business The Sharp QS-2760H Commercial Printing Calculator's multiple business functions mean that you don't need to worry about memorizing percentages. With the simple push of a button, you can handle markdowns, print grand totals, or calculate the item total. The integration of each feature into the calculator saves you operation time. Large Digital Screen Reduces Eyestrain The Sharp Compet QS-2760H has a large, glowing digital screen, reducing eyestrain. A highly visible contrast is created by the combination of clear, bright-green numbers and a black background. The calculator also has two four-key memories, so you don't need to write down previous totals or remember complex sequences. High-Speed Printing Produces Quality Documentations Printing is a key feature of the Sharp QS-2760H Commercial Calculator. The ability to print up to 4.8 lines per second minimizes hassle when you need to make receipts or obtain a printout of item totals. It also prints positive numbers in black and negative numbers in red, making printouts easier to read. Package Contents Sharp QS-2760H Compet Printing Calculator, paper roll, and owner's manual.