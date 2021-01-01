From kofure
QRTECH 60% Wired and Bluetooth Dual-mode Connectivity Keyboard,N-Key Rollover Ergonomic Design Cool Exterior Dark Gold Backlit Red Mechanical.
Advertisement
Real Red Mechanical Keyboard Compact 60% Layout Ergonomic Design 17 Backlit Modes, 4 Files Lightness and 4 Files Light Frequency Adjustment Suitable for Smart Phone/Tablet/PC, Support Connect 3 Bluetooth Devices Simultaneously Plug and Use USB Wired and Bluetooth Wireless Dual-mode Connectivity Cool Dark Gold Backlit Power-Saving-Backlit Off Automatically in 1 Min, Standby After 5 Min, Deep Sleep in 10 Min N-Key Rollover under Wired Mode and 6 anti-ghosting Keys Under Bluetooth Mode