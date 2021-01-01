From quoizel
Quoizel QR1221 Reflections 32" x 22" Rectangular Decorative Mirror Polished Chrome Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Quoizel QR1221 Reflections 32" x 22" Rectangular Decorative Mirror This sleek mirror provides stylish reflection in most any room in your home.Features:Durable steel frameRectangle frame shapeBeveled mirror edgeFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Height: 32"Width: 22"Projection: 1.5" (Also called depth or extension - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the mirror)Frame Material: SteelMirror Shape: RectangleProduct Weight: 16 lbs Bathroom Mirror Polished Chrome