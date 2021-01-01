Quoizel QPP3402 Piccolo Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Quoizel QPP3402 Piccolo Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade From rustic to retro and craftsman to contemporary, Quoizel offers something for every style. With top grade materials and impeccable craftsmanship, Quoizel withstands the test of time in both quality and design.FeaturesConstructed from durable steelComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsFixture comes with a 3 year finish and 10 year electrical component warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Width: 8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 11-3/4"Shade Diameter: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel