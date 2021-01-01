QOQOON Wired Headset for Gamer PC 3.5mm PS4 Headsets Surround Sound & HD Microphone for Gaming Overear for Laptop Tablet Gamer for Children and Adult

? Sound: QOQOON Headphone is a professional children headphone which has most balanced natural sound. The 40mm neodymium driver reproduces all your music's dynamics and delivers controlled bass that audiophiles need. It is ideal for DJ digital mixer, mixer panel, turntable, monitoring in recording studios, radio, film production, video, electronic news gathering-and virtually any application where high quality sound is required. Comfort: QOQOON Headphone is a comfortable headphone that can be worn even for long working sessions. It gets thick paddings on the head strap and the earmuffs, both are covered with protein leather, making it top-notch both in comfort and noise isolation. Reliable: Headphone Headphone is a flexible headphone that can be naturally adjusted to fit any sized head. The ear-cups can be rotate both left and right for single-ear monitor. Durability: QOQOON Headphone is a super durable headphone in stylish look, it is made of black matte plastic and chrome fin