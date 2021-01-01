As intelligent as it is beautiful. A smart TV interface learns the content you like and makes suggestions based on what you watch. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. And with Object Tracking Sound you won t just see the action you ll feel it in your bones. Direct Full Array 12X Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites. Quantum HDR 12X Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen. Quantum Processor 4K This powerful processor uses deep-learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot Quantum Dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true to life even in bright scenes Samsung QN75Q80TA 75" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV