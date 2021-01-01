From chelsea & zoe
QL810W UltraFast Label Printer with Wireless Networking
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Easy connectivity: Print from virtually anywhere or share on a network Print amazing black/red labels using DK 2251; Cutter Life: upto 300,000 (die cut labels) 150,000 (continuous labels) Create cost effective paper labels for packages, envelopes, file folders, Name badges, postage and more. Operating system compatibility Mac OS X 10.11.x, Mac OS X 10.10.5, Mac OS X 10.12.x, Mac OS X 10.13.x, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 Ultra fast, upto 110 standard address labels per minute with black text at 300dpi. Create and Print labels from your mobile device when connected to a Wireless network. Symbols for Windows (Clipart in editor) - 1,379 Windows and Mac compatible. Mobile device compatibility: AirPrint, iPrint & Label