?6 Super Quiet & Cooling Fans?Laptop cooling pad has 6 quiet fans with blue LED show fan is working. Very quiet rapid cooling effect prevents your laptop from overheating under different use. Ergonomic Design & Non-Slip Baffle?Six adjustable height settings hold your laptop in a suitable position to play games or watch movies, thus relieving the pain on your neck and back. Dual USB Interface Design?The two USB ports ensure you can extend more other devices such as keyboard or mouse when the cooling pad is working. LCD Screen and Button Control Panel?The laptop cooling pad has a small LCD screen and a button control panel. The wind speed gear information is displayed on the screen, and the button allows you to switch between different wind speed gear modes. Wide Application & Support?This laptop cooling pad surface is high-quality metal mesh. The cooling pad is compatible with almost 13-15.6 inch laptops, such as Apple MacBook Pro, Air, HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, etc. Just feel