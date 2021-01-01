Qi Wireless Car Charger, Wireless Charger Car Mount, Fast Charging Car Mount, Adjustable Gravity Air Vent Phone Mount for.

2 IN 1: Wireless charger and car phone mount are combined as one. Power your device on the road without the need of messy cables inside your vehicle, we combined the most convenient method of mounting your phone with the most convenient method of charging your phone. Its quick mount technology allows for a safe and secure quick phone mounting together with a rotating cradle that provides flexible viewing making this wireless charger the real deal. MOUNTING: Quick and easy slide-in phone mount allows for a secure hands-free experience. Simply drop your phone inside the mount with just one hand. As you place your phone inside, the clamps automatically fit to your phone with a secure grip around your phone. QUALITY MATERIAL: Anti-scratch & anti-slip rubber material base padding for a secure and safe grip, allowing for a worry free travel. Go over humps or a dirt trail and your phone will remain in place while charging. Built-in wireless charging chip-set. Qi Standard A