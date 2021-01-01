Qi Certified Fast Charger Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Wireless Charger Duo Pad Wireless Charging Stand for Galaxy Watch 3 41mm.

[Qi-Certified Wireless Charger]:Supports wireless charging on Qi enable devices, including Samsung Galaxy S20/S20/S20 Ultra 5G/Z Flip/S10/S10e/S10+/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S7 edge, Samsung Galaxy Note10/10+/Note9/Note8, Apple iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/XS Max/X/8/8 Plus. Galaxy Watch 42mm/46mm, Galaxy Watch Active/Active2, Samsung Gear S3, Galaxy Buds/Buds+,AirPods Pro and so on. [2 in1 Design]:Fast Charge Stand & Pad 2 in 1 Design. Can fast charge Samsung phones and the smartwatch at one holder, more efficiently and tidy. Please do not charge the phone or watch with case. [Unique design and Safe product]:The function of samsung wireless charger is exactly the same as original. NOTE: #1 NOT compatible with Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2/1; #2 Please use 5V/2A (normal charge )or 9V/2A (fast charge) QC3.0 adapter to charge. if not QC3.0 adapter, it can not charge phone and watch at the same time; #3 Update your Smartwatch to the latest system before charging