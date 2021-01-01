QHM01 3.5mm Listen-ONLY Heavy-Duty Surveillance Earpiece (Includes earmolds and Earbud) with Clear Acoustic Coil Tube for Two-Way Radios.

s Gold Series earpieces are the premium covert earpiece solution for users who demand the best. The QHM05 earpiece is built to withstand use in demanding environments. The QHM05 has a mid size PTT with clothing clip, reinforced cabling and a top of the line mic that makes the professionals choice. - Package Includes: QHM05 Heavy Duty Platinum Series Earpiece and Microphone, Replaceable Clear Acoustic Coil, Replaceable Open-Ear Earmold Inserts (Left and Right Ear), Replaceable In-Ear Earpiece Insert - Designed for use with Kenwood K1 connectors (Kenwood 2 Pin); compatible with such radio brands as: , BaoFeng, Kenwood, AnyTone, Alinco, Arcshell, TYT, Retevis, and others - High impact casing and High Grade re-enforced cabling, Superb Audio Quality, Rugged Design. - The QHM05 has two clothing clips: A reinforced earphone clip provides cable retention and eliminates strain on your ear, while another reinforced clip is located on the microphone to ensure quick