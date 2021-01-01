DEZ Furnishings QGAL460640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 46W x 64L Inches, Alabaster

1" single cell with 3/8" pleats Top Down Bottom Up shades feature a cordless design to offer a clean and contemporary look. The Top Down Bottom Up Shade provides privacy and allows extra light into the room from either the top or bottom of the shade. Shade Actual Size is: 46W x 64L , Fits window 46.5 inches wide. Colors available: white, alabaster, and gray cloud. Width sizes available from 20" to 72", in 1/2" increments and Length sizes available in 64"and 72". Shades can be mounted inside or outside the window frame and are easy to operate by simply holding the bottom rail and push up or pull down to the desired height. Mounting Hardware and Installation Instructions Included At DEZ Furnishings, all our products are customized and made to order. Once you place your order, your freshly made window covering will be shipped out to you within 3 business days., Manufacturer: All Strong Industry USA, Inc.