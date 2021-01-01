QERNTPEY Lap Desk Study Eating Computer Workstations Height Adjustable Portable Laptop Lap Desk Folding Laptop Desk Monitor and Laptop Riser.

LAP DESK BED TRAY: The Multi-Tasking Laptop Bed Tray is the perfect lap desk for work, games, reading, eating and school all from the comfort of your bed, sofa or couch. Please read the measurements carefully, please feel free to call or email us to make sure that they will fit. Materials: Steel frame. Dimensions:68x34cm, the perfect lap tray so you can get work done from the comfort of your bed. The bed tray always plenty of space for you to surf the net, read or do arts and crafts while sitting on the sofa or having breakfast in bed.