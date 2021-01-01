From blackjack lighting
Blackjack Lighting QDR-D48 Quadra 5 Light 47-3/32" Wide Integrated LED Linear Up/Down Light Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Blackjack Lighting QDR-D48 Quadra 5 Light 47-3/32" Wide Integrated LED Linear Up/Down Light Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from stainless steelWhite edge-lit diffusersCord suspended fixtureIncludes 41 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under 3 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11/16"Minimum Height: 4"Maximum Height: 72"Width: 47-3/32"Depth: 6"Cord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 11-3/16"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: YesWattage: 41 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 2469 Polished Chrome