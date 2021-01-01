DEZ Furnishings QCLG204640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 20.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud

Features a cordless design to offer safety and a clean look. Looking for Child and Pet safety window covering? These Shades have been tested and Certified Child and Pet Safe by Parents for Window Blind Safety and Best for Kids. (To identify Child and Pet safe product, please look for products that carry the Child Safe Logos). Light Filtering and privacy 1" single cell with 3/8" pleats shades Actual Shade Size: 20.5W x 64H Inches, Fits window 21 inches wide. Colors available: white, cream, linen, and gray cloud. Width sizes available from 20" to 72", in 1/2" increments and Height sizes available in 48", 64", 72" and 84". Shades can be mounted inside or outside the window frame and are easy to operate by simply holding the bottom rail and push up or pull down to the desired height. Mounting Hardware and Installation Instructions Included At DEZ Furnishings, all our products are customized and made to order. Once you place your order, your freshly made window covering will be shipped out to you within 3 business days., Manufacturer: All Strong Industry USA, Inc.